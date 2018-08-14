Khyber Greens enter Azadi T20 Cup final

PESHAWAR: Khyber Greens crushed Bannu Blues by 143 runs to enter final of the Zalmi Azadi T20 Cricket Cup at the Jamrud Stadium in Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Khyber Greens piled up 195 in the allotted overs. Sami Junior (76) and Sami Senior (55) were the main batsmen. In reply, Bannu Blues were bowled out for just 51 runs. Zulqarnain took five wickets for Khyber Greens.

Nowshera Greens qualified for the semi-final of the tournament from Peshawar region. Nowshera Greens defeated Dir Greens by 57 runs.

Nowshera Greens scored 153-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Raza Gillani (45) played well for Nowshera. Dir Greens were bowled out for just 96. Umair Alam and Musaddiq shared three wickets each for Nowshera Greens.

As many as 52 teams from three regions, including Peshawar, Abbottabad and Fata are participating in the Zamli Azadi T20 Cup.Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi, head coach Muhammad Akram and Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali will be the chief guest at the final.Smart phone prizes would also be awarded to the spectators under ‘Catch a mobile phone’.