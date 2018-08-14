Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Khyber Greens enter Azadi T20 Cup final

PESHAWAR: Khyber Greens crushed Bannu Blues by 143 runs to enter final of the Zalmi Azadi T20 Cricket Cup at the Jamrud Stadium in Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Khyber Greens piled up 195 in the allotted overs. Sami Junior (76) and Sami Senior (55) were the main batsmen. In reply, Bannu Blues were bowled out for just 51 runs. Zulqarnain took five wickets for Khyber Greens.

Nowshera Greens qualified for the semi-final of the tournament from Peshawar region. Nowshera Greens defeated Dir Greens by 57 runs.

Nowshera Greens scored 153-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Raza Gillani (45) played well for Nowshera. Dir Greens were bowled out for just 96. Umair Alam and Musaddiq shared three wickets each for Nowshera Greens.

As many as 52 teams from three regions, including Peshawar, Abbottabad and Fata are participating in the Zamli Azadi T20 Cup.Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi, head coach Muhammad Akram and Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali will be the chief guest at the final.Smart phone prizes would also be awarded to the spectators under ‘Catch a mobile phone’.

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

