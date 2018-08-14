China recognises Pakistan’s role in promoting Xinjiang peace

BEIJING: China recognises and appreciates Pakistan’s supporting role in promoting peace and stability in Xinjiang region, experts said here on Monday.

According the security experts, Pakistan over the years stood with its iron brother, China through thick and thin to fight out separatist and terrorist groups in the region. It has been on reciprocal basis, as both the countries had been on the same page on the issue of counter-terrorism.

It is pertinent to note that the two countries’ integral friendship had been a source of peace and stability in the region and it met the common aspirations of their people, the experts added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese official newspaper, the Global Times in its report Politicians and media outlets of the US and other Western countries have been lashing out intensively at China's governance of Xinjiang recently, claiming massive human rights violations in Xinjiang and comparing the region to an open-air prison.

Their purpose was to stir trouble for Xinjiang and destroy the hard-earned stability in the region. In the past few years, Xinjiang suffered a series of violent terrorist attacks. Young people were brainwashed by extremist thoughts and manipulated by terrorist organizations.

Besides launching terror attacks in Xinjiang, these terrorists also penetrated inland provinces and started attacks in places such as Tiananmen Square of Beijing and Kunming Railway Station.

The security situation in Xinjiang has been turned around recently and terror threats spreading from there to other provinces of China are also being eliminated. Peaceful and stable life has been witnessed again in all of Xinjiang. This achievement has come at a price that is being shouldered by people of all ethnicities in Xinjiang.

Through the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the national strength of the country and the contribution of local officials, Xinjiang has been salvaged from the verge of massive turmoil. It has avoided the fate of becoming "China's Syria"or "China's Libya." Xinjiang is operating under the rule of law and ethnic unity. As business recovers, the region's future is promising.