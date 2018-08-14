Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

REUTERS
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khamenei rejects Trump’s talks offer

ANKARA: Iran´s Supreme Leader on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump´s offer of unconditional talks to improve bilateral ties and he also accused the Iranian government of economic mismanagement in the face of reimposed US sanctions.

Washington reimposed the sanctions last week after pulling out of a 2015 international deal aimed at curbing Iran´s nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions. Trump has also threatened to penalise companies that continue to operate in Iran. "I ban holding any talks with America... America never remains loyal to its promises in talks," said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on policy in the Islamic Republic.

"America´s withdrawal from the nuclear deal is a clear proof that America cannot be trusted," state TV quoted Khamenei as telling a gathering attended by thousands of Iranians.

The sanctions target Iran´s trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchases of US dollars and its car industry. Washington had said Iran´s only chance of avoiding the sanctions would be to accept Trump´s offer to negotiate for a tougher nuclear deal.

Iranian officials already rejected the offer but it is the first time Khamenei has publicly commented. But Khamenei ruled out the possibility of war with the United States. "They (the Americans) are exaggerating the possibility of a war with Iran. There will be no war. . . We have never started a war and they will not confront Iran militarily," he siad.

Khamenei, whose remarks on Monday come amid a sharp fall in the rial currency that has prompted angry protests, criticised the government of President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist cleric who championed the 2015 deal aimed at ending Iran´s political and economic isolation. "More than the sanctions, economic mismanagement (by the government) is putting pressure on ordinary Iranians... I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying.

"With better management and more efficient planning we can resist the sanctions and overcome them," Khamenei said, in an apparent effort to deflect public anger over the deteriorating economy towards Rouhani´s government.

European countries, which still back the 2015 deal, fear Trump´s moves will undermine Rouhani and strengthen the hand of his hardline rivals in the clerical establishment.

The rial has lost about half of its value since April in anticipation of the renewed US sanctions, driven mainly by heavy demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians trying to protect their savings. Iranian officials have blamed "enemies" for the fall of the currency and a rapid rise in the price of gold coins, and more than 60 people, including several officials, have been arrested on charges that carry the death penalty.

"The corrupt people (officials) should be punished firmly," Khamenei said on Monday. Thousands of Iranians have protested in recent weeks against sharp rises in the prices of some food items, a lack of jobs and state corruption. The protests over the cost of living have often turned into anti-government rallies.

Defying US demands to curb its missile programme, Iran unveiled a new generation of its "Fateh Mobin" short-range ballistic missile on Monday, state TV reported. "Our will to enhance our defence power in all fields will increase if the pressure mounts on Iran," Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said after unveiling the "fully home-made precision-guided" missile.

Trump has said Iran must also stop meddling in conflicts in Syria and Yemen, but Foreign Minister Javad Zarif struck a defiant tone on Monday, telling Qatar´s al Jazeera TV: "Iran will not change its policies in the region because of US sanctions and threats.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'