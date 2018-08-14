Two die in road accidents

SARGODHA: Two people died in separate accidents in Urban Area and Shahpur police limits. M Mustaqeem, of Block 29 Sargodha and his cousin Zubair were moving on a motorbike when a speeding car hit them. As a result, they both suffered injuries and were shifted to DHQ hospital where Mustaqeem died. Motorcyclist M Riaz of Jalalpur Nangiana died when a van hit him on Shahpur Road.