Lawyers-tehsildar dispute continues

JARANWALA: The dispute between the lawyers and the tehsildar could not be solved on Monday. The revenue staff locked their offices on Monday in protest against the lawyers and observed strike. Two days back, a dispute occurred between Jabbar Ali Luraka advocate and tehsildar Shaukat Masih Sindhu over a report on an application. The lawyers leveled various allegations against the behaviour and attitude of the said tehsildar and an application was given to the police for registration of case against him. A cross application was also given by the tehsildar to the police against the lawyer. The lawyers demanded transfer of the said tehsildar.