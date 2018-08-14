Two cops wanted in students murder case held

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday arrested two policemen of Millat Town police station from Ghotki (Sindh) and Jhang who were wanted in two students murder case.

Faisal and Waqas Ali were arrested in the murder case of two students, Arslan and Usman, who were allegedly gunned down by a police party at a picket at Garden Pulli for allegedly not stopping their motorbike.

ASI Javed Akhtar, Asghar Ali and head constable Falk Sher, who were also wanted in the case, surrendered themselves in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ejaz Kasuri and got interim bail till August 20.