Current cotton prospects show encouraging trends

MULTAN: The Punjab agriculture officials have warned that stern action would be taken against them for showing reduced production from respective districts.

Talking to journalists here on Monday after field visits in south Punjab, Punjab Director General (Extension) Zafaryab Haider Naqvi said that current cotton prospects had shown encouraging trends and the crop situation was completely satisfactory. He said that international cotton market prices had shown encouraging trends and prices in Pakistan domestic market are expected to remain stable in the current crop season as compared to last year. He asked the farmers to continue spraying crop, fertiliser and water to the crop against the virus attack. The farmers should establish traps for pink bollworm and deeply monitor it. “Currently the cotton crop is in better position as whole. The farmers are fully educated on pest attack and field experts were continuously paying visits to the field to prevent pest attack.” He said joint teams of agriculture extension, pest warning were continuously visiting fields and guiding farmers to prevent from pest attack. He asked the peasants to only purchase pesticides from the dealers registered with the agriculture department.

