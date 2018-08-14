Letter to caretaker PM: Shahbaz concerned over inhuman treatment of Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, in a letter to the caretaker Prime Minster Nasirul Mulk, has expressed concerns over the way former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being treated.

“I am writing to express my strong concerns and indignation of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, which is also reflective of popular sentiments, regarding the inhuman, uncivilised and humiliating behaviour of the authorities towards former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, when he was brought to the NAB court today, in a see-through, caged vehicle, like a terrorist or a common criminal,” wrote Shahbaz.

He said, “Such an attitude is a reflection of a biased and unfair mindset towards a thrice elected prime minister of Pakistan, who made Pakistan's national security impregnable and who launched CPEC.”

The PML-N president demanded that the intimidating and uncivilised behaviour towards Nawaz Sharif should be stopped immediately.

There is tremendous popular resentment against this abysmal treatment, and we hope the government takes cognizance of this, as it undermines the image of the country and the government about the manner in which they meted out treatment to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is now a political prisoner, with no charge of corruption, commission or kickbacks against him.