Tue August 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

New bench to hear plea against NAB Ordinance, Sharifs’ conviction

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Monday constituted a new full bench to decide a petition challenging the existence of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 and conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members under the same law.

The new bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed with Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Shahid Jamil Khan as its members would hold its first hearing on August 27.

Previously, a full bench seized with the petition was dissolved last week after its head Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza recused himself from the case. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi and Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmad were other two members of the bench.

Senior lawyer AK Dogar had filed the petition assailing the conviction of the Sharifs besides challenging the existence of the NAO.

The lawyer pleaded that former premier Nawaz Sharif and others had been convicted by a court which had no jurisdiction because the law under which it (court) had been created was a dead law.

He said the high court should suspend the operation of the accountability court’s verdict for being a court established under a non-existent law.

Challenging the validity of the NAB ordinance, Mr Dogar argued that the ordinance had been promulgated by military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf under Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) No 1 of 1999 as well as Order No 9 of 1999.

He said the order No 9 was promulgated only to amend PCO No 1 of 1999 by inserting Section 5A (1) into it to the effect that limitation of 120 days prescribed under Article 89 of the Constitution to any Ordinance by the president would not be applicable to the laws made under PCO No 1 of 1999.

However, he said that under Article 270-AA of the Constitution through the 18th Amendment, the PCO No 1 of 1999 was declared without lawful authority and of no legal effect. He argued that once the PCO No 1 was declared without lawful authority and of no legal effect, the amendments to it made under order No 9 of 1999 would also stand lapsed and, therefore, the limitation period of 120 days prescribed under Article 89 would be applicable to the NAB ordinance.

Advocate Dogar asked the court to declare that after the 18th Amendment and insertion of Article 270-AA into the Constitution, the NAB ordinance had ceased to be the law and became non-existent and a dead letter.

He stated that thousands of people had been suffering from the agony of proceedings under a law which was constitutionally non-existent. Therefore, he said, all these proceedings should also be declared unlawful.

