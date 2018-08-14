Man tortures wife over domestic dispute

GUJRANWALA: A man brutally tortured his wife over domestic issue here at Ladhewala Warriach on Monday. Nasreen had a quarrel with his husband Hanif. After exchange of harsh words, Hanif started beating her with a stick. She received critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors said her leg and arm had been fractured. Ladhewala police have started investigation.

illegal constructions: Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Amir Aziz alleged that the district administration was not fulfilling the requirement of justice in its operation against illegal constructions on the state land acquired for a zoo. Those owners who have complete legal documents of their buildings would be given chance to clear their position before demolishing their constructions. He was addressing a press conference here at the chamber of commerce and industry on Monday.