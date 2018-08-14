I-voting option likely for Overseas Pakistanis in by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to use I-voting option for the Overseas Pakistanis in the upcoming bye-elections, as an experiment. The Election Commission had formed a task force on the subject, which has submitted its report to the Election Commission. The report is now available on the Election Commission website. The Election Commission said that before taking a final decision on incorporation of I-voting, a series of pilot projects would be conducted and in limited areas instead of full constituencies, these experiments would be made. Similarly, the results of these projects would not have any impact on the results of the bye-elections. And, if issues arose, further experiments would be made prior to taking a final decision on its use.