Dr Amir’s novel act during oath-taking ceremony in NA

ISLAMABAD: Central leader and MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Amir Liaquat has set a new tradition by sitting on ground and holding arms of the seat of PTI Chairman Imran Khan while talking to him during session of the National Assembly on Monday. This was happened when oath-taking proceeding in the National Assembly was going on and MNAs were signing the electoral roll turn-by-turn at rostrum of the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. During this proceeding Dr Amir Liaquat went to Imran Khan and started discussing something by holding arms of the seat of Imran while sitting on the ground. This action of Dr Amir Liaqaut greatly surprised other members that how he prostrated as no other member ever did such thing earlier. If any member wants to meet premier then he will stand beside him or talk to him by kneeling but never prostrated.