PTI chief more eager to celebrate this I-Day

ByOur correspondent

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday said he will celebrate this Independence Day with more enthusiasm and zeal. He said so far no decision has been taken to finalise the name for the office of chief minister Punjab. After oath taking session of the National Assembly at the Parliament House, Imran told media persons that no decision was taken in this regard. Asked if it was a difficult task, Imran made a smile and walked away. While in a brief talk with media, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was happy that he become part of the parliament and will play his role. Shahbaz Sharif told journalists, “God willing, everything will be alright.”