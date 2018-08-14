Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Top Story

August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nation celebrates I-Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate Independence Day today with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, while preparations across the country are in top gear to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. All major public and private buildings, roads and avenues have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look. It will be a public holiday today. The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute in the federal and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals. The main event of the day will be a flag hoisting ceremony at Convention Center in Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest. At 9:59 am in the morning siren will be sounded and the traffic comes to standstill for one minute. Then president will host the national flag followed by national anthem. The president will also address the nation on the occasion. Caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk, federal ministers, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, parliamentarians, services chiefs, envoys of various countries and people from all walks of life will grace the occasion.

APP adds: Earlier on Monday President Mamnoon Hussain, caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk and federal ministers said that in order to rid the country of political, social, economic and other complex issues, the nation will have to rise above its personal and factional differences.

In their messages to the nation on 71st Independence Day, they believed that the dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives.

The president, caretaker prime minister, federal ministers and other greeted the countrymen on Independence Day and said the day revives our enthusiasm as we rejuvenate our resolve to put our country on the track of progress and prosperity.

They said on this day, our devotion to honour our national flag enhances manifold as it is the day for fulfillment of our hopes and aspirations and is the time for jubilation. “Pakistan is a heaven and a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent and was liberated after numerous sacrifices by our forefathers. Now it is our responsibility to take our country forward on the path of progress and prosperity according to the aspirations of its founders. This requires all segments of the society to live together with harmony and brotherhood,” they remarked.

They said it is satisfactory to note that our new generation is full of patriotism, and has a sincere passion for development and progress of the country. However, he said, still there is a need to keep our children aware that why Pakistan was created, the sacrifices rendered by our sages and the dedication of Pakistan’s founders for a separate homeland.

They said it is one of the objectives of commemorating the national days to apprise the society, particularly the young generation of our national objectives and the struggle to achieve them.

They believed that the dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives. He said only by dedicatedly pursuing these principles we can materialise the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'