Nation celebrates I-Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate Independence Day today with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, while preparations across the country are in top gear to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. All major public and private buildings, roads and avenues have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look. It will be a public holiday today. The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute in the federal and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals. The main event of the day will be a flag hoisting ceremony at Convention Center in Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest. At 9:59 am in the morning siren will be sounded and the traffic comes to standstill for one minute. Then president will host the national flag followed by national anthem. The president will also address the nation on the occasion. Caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk, federal ministers, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, parliamentarians, services chiefs, envoys of various countries and people from all walks of life will grace the occasion.

APP adds: Earlier on Monday President Mamnoon Hussain, caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk and federal ministers said that in order to rid the country of political, social, economic and other complex issues, the nation will have to rise above its personal and factional differences.

In their messages to the nation on 71st Independence Day, they believed that the dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives.

The president, caretaker prime minister, federal ministers and other greeted the countrymen on Independence Day and said the day revives our enthusiasm as we rejuvenate our resolve to put our country on the track of progress and prosperity.

They said on this day, our devotion to honour our national flag enhances manifold as it is the day for fulfillment of our hopes and aspirations and is the time for jubilation. “Pakistan is a heaven and a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent and was liberated after numerous sacrifices by our forefathers. Now it is our responsibility to take our country forward on the path of progress and prosperity according to the aspirations of its founders. This requires all segments of the society to live together with harmony and brotherhood,” they remarked.

They said it is satisfactory to note that our new generation is full of patriotism, and has a sincere passion for development and progress of the country. However, he said, still there is a need to keep our children aware that why Pakistan was created, the sacrifices rendered by our sages and the dedication of Pakistan’s founders for a separate homeland.

They said it is one of the objectives of commemorating the national days to apprise the society, particularly the young generation of our national objectives and the struggle to achieve them.

