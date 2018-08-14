32 teams advance in Nazir Sr Cricket

LAHORE: In all 32 teams have qualified for the league stage of the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament. The teams have been divided into eight groups and the league stage will start from August 15.

The teams qualifying teams are: Mughalpura Whites, Rising Stars, Khan Sports, Baghbanpura Greens, Gaddafi Club, Township Crown, Ghaziabad Sports, Punjab Club, Wahdat Eaglets, Amir Memorial Club, Prince Club, Dawn Club, Zafar Memorial Club, Lakhoder Gymkhana, Shahzad Butt Memorial Club, Apollo Sports, Lahore Club, Javed Memorial Club, Township Whites, Nadeem Ghauri Club, Dar Club, Dharampura Gymkhana, Mahboob Park, New Ittefaq, Ravi Park Gymkhana, Chand Memorial, Baqa Jillani, City Gymkhana, Shahbaz Memorial Club, Manawan Gymkhana, Cantt Gymkhana, Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club.