PBCC to hold training course for umpires

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) will hold a training course for umpires in Lahore from September 3 to 7. Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said a total of 16 umpires from all over the country had been called in for the course. “In the three day course, umpires will be taught latest skills and developments of umpiring in the game,” he said. He said an exam of umpires will also be conducted at the conclusion of the course. “Umpires who will obtain 70 percent marks in the exam will be included in the list of PBCC umpires,” he said.