Zimbabwe Cricket not to renew staff contracts

HARARE: As part of their financial strategy overhaul, Zimbabwe Cricket has decided to not renew the contracts of “almost all” staff when it expires on August 31, 2018. The board has been going through a rough phase following a cash-crunch, and as a result, the players and staff haven’t been paid for a while. With the ICC now helping them out by releasing funds, the player contracts will be reviewed and agreed upon next week, according to the board. “This strategic planning process is under way and needs to incorporate plans to ensure that the competitiveness and strength of domestic cricket and the high performance cricket pathway is at least maintained,” the board said in a statement. “The domestic season will start in November and the staff complement required will by that time have been defined and agreed to suit the ZC cricket strategic direction,” they further added. The board will now be hoping to have a full strength squad for their next series in South Africa, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. In the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan and the T20I tri-series also involving Australia - both at home - Zimbabwe were without the services of some of their top players due to the non-payment of their salaries and match fees.