Sports Dept to host I-Day ceremony today

LAHORE: Sports Department Punjab will host a grand colourful ceremony to mark the 71st Independence Day of the country and International Youth Day at Punjabi Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on August 14 (today) at 11.00am.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani will hoist the national flag on this occasion. Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhary, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan and several leading sports personalities of the country will also grace the occasion.

Top singers and artists of the country will perform in the high-profile ceremony. Patriotic national songs, cultural dance, folk music and several other programmes will also be presented on this occasion.

Various speakers will present speeches in connection with Independence Day and International Youth Day in the ceremony. It’s expected that a large number of young male and female students of various schools, colleges and universities will attend the grand programme.