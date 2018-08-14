Anderson breaks 900-point mark: Banned Smith replaces Kohli atop of ICC ranking

DUBAI: Banned Australian batsman Steve Smith reclaimed top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings from India’s Virat Kohli on Monday, despite not having played since March.

The 29-year-old was suspended for a year and stripped of the captaincy by Cricket Australia following his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal against South Africa, but his ranking points have not changed.

India skipper Kohli had taken the number one place after scoring 200 runs in his team’s first-Test defeat by England, but slipped back after managing only 40 in the second match of the series at Lord’s last week.

Smith is currently playing T20 cricket in the Caribbean Premier League as he prepares for a possible return to the international game next year.Meanwhile, James Anderson has become the first England bowler in 38 years, and only the seventh overall from his country, to hit the coveted 900-mark in the ICC Test Bowlers’ rankings. The last man before Anderson to achieve this feat was Ian Botham in August 1980.

Anderson, on 903 points after picking nine wickets against India at Lord’s, joins a select group which comprises of Sydney Barnes (932), George Lohmann (931), Tony Lock (912), Ian Botham (911), Derek Underwood (907) and Alec Bedser (903). Anderson continues to sit at the top of the rankings, and now has a 21-point lead over the second-ranked Kagiso Rabada. Among the batsmen, India captain Virat Kohli, who had scores of 23 and 17 in the second Test against England, has conceded his top spot back to Steven Smith.

Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 137 and picked four wickets at Lord’s, and has gained 34 places to reach a career-best 50th position among batsmen. The England all-rounder also moved up three places to 32nd on the bowlers’ list and up five places to 7th among the all-rounders. His teammate Jonny Bairstow has forced his way back into the top ten with an innings of 93 and is ranked ninth. Ravichandran Ashwin was the only Indian batsman to show some grit at Lord’s and moved up from 67th to 57th, with defiant knocks of 29 and 33 not out. The 31-year-old has also moved past Vernon Philander to now be the third-ranked all-rounder in the world.

Virat Kohli said he’s confident of playing for India in the next Test against England in Trent Bridge even if he won’t be at a 100% while he’s fielding and running between the wickets.

Leading ICC Test player rankings

Batting

1. Steve Smith (AUS) 929 rating (+1)

2. Virat Kohli (IND) 919 (-1)

3. Joe Root (ENG) 851

4. Kane Williamson (NZL) 847

5. David Warner (AUS) 820

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 759

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (SRI) 754

8. Dinesh Chandimal (SRI) 733

9. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 729 (+3)

10. Dean Elgar (RSA) 724 (-1)

Bowling

1. James Anderson (ENG) 903

2. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) 882

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 849

4. Vernon Philander (RSA) 826

5. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 802

6. Pat Cummins (AUS) 800

7. Trent Boult (NZL) 795

8. Rangana Herath (SRI) 791

9. Neil Wagner (NZL) 765

10. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 759.