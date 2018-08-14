Inter-Region U-19 Cricket in full swing

LAHORE: Two of the eight matches were washed out while Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites, Peshawar, Larkana, Karachi Blues and Sialkot won their respective matches of the Inter-Region U-19 One- day Cricket Tournament 2018-19.

In the groups A’s round seven match, played at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi beat Dera Murad Jamali by eight wickets. D M Jamali gathered 108 all out in 33.3 overs. Muhammad 28 and Muhammad Shahid 22 were prominent players. Sheraz Khan had three wickets while Farhan Shafiq and M. Suleman Khushi shared two wickets each.

Rawalpindi reached 109 losing two wickets in 22.2. Mubashir Khan with unbeaten 65 made the win easy for Rawalpindi. At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites beat Lahore Whites by 10 wickets in a rain marred match.

Lahore could make 71 in 25.1 overs match which was reduced to 33 overs a side. Muhammad Taha was the pick of bowlers with five for eight runs while Muhammad Makki had three. In reply Karachi Whites had 72 without loss in 12 overs. Jahanzeb Sultan remained not out at 54.

The match between Quetta and Fata at National Cricket Ground, Islamabad was abandoned due to rain and so was the match between Islamabad Region U-19 and Faisalabad at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad. In the group B match, at National Stadium, Karachi, Peshawar defeated Abbottabad by five wickets. Abbottabad hit 164 for all in 46.1 overs. Abdur Rehman was prominent with the bat to make 34. Awais Ali Shah tyook four wickets while Ejaz-ur-Rehman got two.

In reply, Peshawar Region got 167 for five in 41.2. Muhammad Haris remained not out at 61. Khalid Ali took three wickets. At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Larkana beat Hyderabad by 19 runs. Larkana having scored 175 for all in 46 overs, bowled out Hyderabad at 156 in 46 overs. For Larkana, Javed Ali Khoso made 46, Javed Lashari 28, Hasan Ali was the pick of bowlers with six wickets. Saad Khan had two. Hyderabad got its score through Saad Khan 85 not out. Amir Ali snared three wickets while Mehrab Khan and Javed Ali Khoso shared two each.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi Blues scored 74 for all in 24 overs. Their batting was ripped by Nasim Shah with five wickets and Muhammad Bilal Khan with three. In reply, Lahore Blues were bowled out at 64 in 19.3 overs. Nadir Shah, Tariq Khan with four wickets each and Ali Nasim with two brought win for Karachi Blues.

At TMC Cricket Ground, Karachi, Bahawalpur made 98 in 42.1 overs. Ali Imran was with 25 prominent. Hasnain made win each for his team with five wickets while Ghulam Mohiuddin hjad two. Sialkot achieved 99 for two in 18.5 overs. Mohsin Riaz was not out at 23.