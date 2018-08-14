Khawaja focuses on fitness ahead of Pakistan Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australia’s talented top-order batsman Usman Khawaja has put in the hard yards, lost weight and raised his fitness levels ahead of Australia’s first Test assignment under new head coach Justin Langer - against Pakistan in October. Khawaja, who made his debut back in 2011 as an impressive 24-year-old, has endured an injury-riddled start-stop career worth just 33 Tests so far. Yet, in the current climate where Steve Smith and David Warner are unavailable due to suspensions, there’s an opportunity for the left-hander to further stamp his authority and retain his place in the top-order. On his part, he’s making all the right moves and noises - including installing a gym inside his house. “I’ve dropped seven kilos since South Africa - I’m down to 77kg,” Khawaja told the Cricket Australia website in an interview.
Comments