Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Sports

AFP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NBA refuses to release Jordan for Asiad

MANILA: A Philippines bid to have Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Jordan Clarkson play for their Asian Games team has been dashed after the National Basketball Association refused to release him.

Clarkson, who appeared off the bench in two 2018 NBA finals games against repeat champions Golden State Warriors, was included by the basketball-crazy Asian nation in their squad last week as they tried to get his paperwork done on time.

However Clarkson, who has never played for the Philippines, and the Philippine federation (SBP) said Monday they have been informed that the NBA would not release him for the Asiad. “To my Filipino Brothers and Sisters, I am terribly disappointed to say that I have not received the required consent to participate in the upcoming Asian Games with our National Team,” he said on his official Facebook page.

“Despite this, my desire and ambition to play with my countrymen in the future remains resolute and I am adamant that this dream will come true! Stout Heart!” added the 26-year-old, whose maternal grandmother came from the Philippines. “Of course, very disappointed,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio told AFP in a text message. “But knowing our team under coach Yeng (Guiao), we will fight and play hard. We have always been resilient,” Panlilio added.

SBP executive director Renauld Barrios told AFP the Asian Games was not included in the NBA’s agreement with world governing body FIBA that allows NBA players to take part in the Olympics, the FIBA World Cup and continental cup competitions. A 2014 second-round draftee of the Washington Wizards, Clarkson has an NBA career average of 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, most of them during a spell at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'