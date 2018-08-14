Rogue White House ex-staffer Omarosa releases Trump tape

WASHINGTON: Former White House staffer and TV celebrity Omarosa Manigault Newman has released a recording of a private conversation with President Donald Trump after she was fired.

NBC’s “Today” program on Monday played the brief recording, in which Trump claims to have had no knowledge that she was sacked and expresses regret at the news.The recording is the latest volley from the disgruntled 44-year-old, once an ardent Trump ally, and represents another stunning breach of presidential trust.

But it also appears to show a president who has little knowledge of what is happening inside his own White House — or who is willing to lie to avoid confrontation.

“Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” he said, apparently unaware she had already been fired. “Nobody even told me about it,” Trump is heard saying, after chief of staff John Kelly terminated her employment. “You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it.”

He continues: “I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”Trump has already branded “Omarosa” — as she is commonly known — a “lowlife” after she released a recording of her firing, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room. He lashed out further at his former friend in a series of angry tweets, as he prepares to return to the White House after an 11 day vacation. “Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her.