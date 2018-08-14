Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

AFP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Palestinian shot during US embassy protest dies

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian shot three months ago in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border has died while being treated in Egypt, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday.

Wissam Hijazi, 30, was shot on May 14 during a day of huge protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP.

The body has not yet been returned to Gaza, he said.Hijazi’s death brings the Palestinian death toll from the May 14 protests and clashes to 63. No Israelis were killed.

The embassy’s move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after US President Donald Trump recognised the city as capital of Israel, sparked outrage among Palestinians, who also see the disputed city as their capital.

Protests along the border have been ongoing since March 30 as Palestinians demand the right to return to homes their families fled or were expelled from in 1948 during the war surrounding the creation of Israel.

Israel says any such return would mean its end as a Jewish state. It accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of being behind the protests and of manipulating demonstrators.At least 169 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 30.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'