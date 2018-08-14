‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’

DETROIT: Music legend Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill” and surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, reports said Monday, as prayers and well wishes poured in for the Grammy-winning ‘Queen of Soul’. The 76-year-old Franklin — who influenced generations of pop divas with hits such as “Respect” (1967), “Natural Woman” (1968) and “I Say a Little Prayer” (1968) — was said to be at a Detroit hospital and has asked that details of her condition not be made public.