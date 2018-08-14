UAE aims to wipe out Yemen Al-Qaeda branch

MUKALLA: The United Arab Emirates, a key player in Yemen’s war, says it is determined to wipe out Al-Qaeda in the country and denies making deals with the jihadists.

The UAE entered Yemen’s complex war in 2015 alongside regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia, after Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and swathes of the country from the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

But that summer, as Emirati-backed government forces retook five southern provinces of Yemen, they found themselves facing another powerful enemy: Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The group, seen by the US State Department as the most dangerous branch of the global Al-Qaeda franchise, had taken advantage of the chaos gripping Yemen to carve out its own territory. In April 2015, the group seized Mukalla, capital of the vast Hadramaut province, which it controlled for a year until being ousted in an Emirati-led operation.

Emirati forces have established a major military presence across the country’s south and commanders say they are determined to wipe out AQAP.“Irrespective of what happens in the wider Yemen conflict, the UAE will continue until AQAP is broken as a regional and global threat,” a senior Emirati military official said during a recent press tour in the country’s south.

More than two years since the jihadists were ousted from the city, Hadramaut governor General Faraj Salmin al-Bahsani, described the operation.

“We set up a local force of soldiers from the region, with Emirati help,” said Bahsani, who is also commander of government forces across a chunk of southern Yemen.“Coalition air forces paralysed Al-Qaeda forces before they were ousted from the region,” he said, sitting in his office in the provincial government headquarters, its wall adorned with a picture of Hadi.

Experts said the jihadists, who had imposed a reign of terror on the city, opted to cut their losses by withdrawing without a fight to remote mountain areas.But a press report published earlier this month detailed secret deals allegedly made between AQAP and the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Payments were reportedly made to some jihadists to convince them to retreat, while others were allowed to leave with their weapons.The claims were dismissed as “false accusations” by Brigadier General Musallam al-Rashedi, from the Emirati Armed Forces, who said he was angered by the report.

“There is nothing to negotiate with these guys,” he told journalists Monday in Dubai. In Mukalla, a semblance of normality has returned.Its port, a key trading point serving the entire province, is a hub of activity. Cargo ships come and go, directed into the dock by a tugboat provided by the UAE.