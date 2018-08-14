Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

REUTERS
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quake damage to Lombok exceeds $342m as deaths top 400

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s holiday island of Lombok suffered damage running into more than 5 trillion rupiah ($342 million) from last week’s huge earthquake, authorities said on Monday, as the death toll climbed to more than 430.

More than 350,000 people fled their homes after the 6.9-magnitude quake to shelter in government-provided tents or makeshift structures in open fields. Authorities say aid is slow in getting to some of the hardest-hit areas as they are remote.

“The damage and losses are huge,” Sutopo Nugroho, the spokesman of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement. “It will take trillions of rupiah...and a lot of time to heal the lives of the people and the economy of Nusa Tenggara Barat,” he said, referring to the province home to Lombok.

Residential homes and public infrastructure suffered the bulk of the damage, he added. On Monday, President Joko Widodo visited the island, which lies just east of Bali, the southeast Asian country’s most famous tourist destination, for the second time since a slightly smaller quake on July 29. He has called for search operations and relief efforts to be stepped up.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'