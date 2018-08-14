Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

AFP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘No war, no negotiations with US’: Khamenei

TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader said Monday there would be neither war nor negotiations with the United States, and that the country´s problems were the result of government mismanagement more than renewed sanctions.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei´s comments add to the pressure on President Hassan Rouhani following a collapse in the currency and widespread protests over high prices and corruption. They also appeared to rule out any hope of fresh talks with Washington, which US President Donald Trump had proposed after walking out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions.

“Beside sanctions, they are talking about war and negotiations... let me say a few words to the people: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S.,” Khamenei said via his official Twitter account in English. There was also a show of military resolve as Defence Minister Amir Hatami unveiled a next generation short-range ballistic missile and vowed to further boost the country´s missile capabilities.

State broadcaster IRIB said the new Fateh Mobin missile had “successfully passed its tests” and could strike targets on land and sea. Despite renewed sanctions, many Iranians — including many at the highest levels of the establishment — see US hostility as only a contributing factor to long-standing problems inside the country. “Today´s livelihood problems do not emerge from outside, they are internal,” Khamenei said in another tweet. “Not that sanctions don´t have an impact, but the main factor is how we handle them,” he added. Khamenei mirrored recent criticism of Rouhani´s economic management from senior members of the clergy and the Revolutionary Guards — particularly over the collapse of the rial, which has lost around half its value since April.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'