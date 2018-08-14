Top court orders Zuma-appointed chief prosecutor to leave post

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s Constitutional Court on Monday ruled the appointment of the chief prosecutor, who was given his job after former president Jacob Zuma removed his predecessor, was invalid and ordered that he be replaced within 90 days. Shaun Abrahams was appealing against an earlier High Court judgment that ruled that the removal of predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana was unlawful and that his own appointment be revoked. Zuma faced a string of corruption allegations during his time in office, and Abrahams was accused by the opposition and rights groups of shielding the president from prosecution. Zuma has denied wrongdoing and Abrahams denies protecting him from prosecution.