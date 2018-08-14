tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Qul of the mother of Dr Jehanzeb, former vice-chancellor of Swat University, was held in the family’s village Topi in Swabi district.
A number of people from different walks of life attended the Qul and prayed for the departed soul. Her Nimaz-i-Janaza was earlier offered in Mohalla Bootaka in Topi village in Swabi.
PESHAWAR: The Qul of the mother of Dr Jehanzeb, former vice-chancellor of Swat University, was held in the family’s village Topi in Swabi district.
A number of people from different walks of life attended the Qul and prayed for the departed soul. Her Nimaz-i-Janaza was earlier offered in Mohalla Bootaka in Topi village in Swabi.
Comments