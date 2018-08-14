Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
August 14, 2018

Nation celebrating I-Day with great zeal

Rawalpindi : Flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Nawaz Sharif Park today (Tuesday) to mark 71st Independence Day. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saif Anjum will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Different government and private organisations will organise cultural events besides hoisting flags at their premises.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Managing Director Saif Anwar Jappa told ‘The News’ that this year we have arranged flag hoisting ceremony at Nawaz Sharif Park instead of at commissioner’s office. The ceremony will start at 8 a.m., later a walks has been arranged in the same park. Leaders of different political parties will attend the event, he said.

Rawalpindi Arts Council will also arrange a photographic exhibition titled ‘Azadi ka Safar’ to highlight the struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other Muslim leaders for making Pakistan a reality.

Different political parties, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority, Pakistan Sports Board, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and government and private educational organisations have also arranged several events in connection with Independence Day.

Pictures of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Mohammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar and others are mounted on several roads in the city. The representatives of minorities will also hold a rally from Marir Chowk to Rawalpindi Press Club.

The people have decorated their houses with national flags and colourful buntings. Roads and streets were also decorated with national flags. Sports events, declamation contests, symposia, quiz contests programmers are also arranged to highlight the Pakistan Movement and mark the Independence Day.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has also organised a two-day family gala at Liaquat Bagh for the public.

The Rawalpindi police as per their security plan has decided to deploy over 2000 officers in the district on August 14. Around 500 cops will be deployed in the hill station of Murree which is expected to be thronged by thousands of visitors from across the country.

In Rawalpindi city, 2000 police officers will be deployed. They will be supported by members of the police elite force, women police officers and officials from the special branch. Several temporary pickets will be set up for snap checking and for cordoning off sensitive areas.

