12 outlaws arrested

LAHORE: Investigation police of Sadr division claimed to have arrested 12 members of eight gangs and recovered booty and weapons from them.

The accused included Muhammad Nawaz alias Bobi Butt, Nauman alias Nomi, Saifullah alias Jani, Nadeem, Zubair Masih alias Tondi, Mansha, Rizwan, Muhammad Hussain, Shadab Qatri and Majid. Sanda Investigation police have also arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cellphones and cash from them. They were identified as Ahmad Ali alias Jugnu and Tanveer alias Mithu.