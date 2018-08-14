Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over north Balochistan while monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country. They said that a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Islamabad and Kashmir.