IG orders appointment of female SHOs

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has directed for appointment of female inspectors and sub-inspectors as SHOs and lady ASIs and head-constables as Moharrars in the police stations (where applicable) of the province on the basis of seniority and merit.

A letter has been issued to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs in which it is directed to post them according to merit and seniority so that they can get departmental promotion as per their honesty, hard work and ability. It is further directed in the letter that highly educated and experienced female police officers be given key positions in police stations and more measures be taken for the welfare of female police officials. It is also directed in the letter that female police officials be given two-year field postings to make them eligible for inspectors and DSPs on merit as per police service rule 2008 and 2013 as this practice will minimise the sense of resentment regarding posting and promotions. It is pertinent to mention here that first female DPO of Pakistan Ammara Atthar was also deployed by the IG in Bahawalnagar district and his decision has given a sense of satisfaction to female officials of Punjab police.

MINISTER: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce& Investment Anjum Nisar called on IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam at central police office. During the meeting, issues of security concerns and mutual interests were discussed. The minister acknowledged the efforts of Punjab police for maintaining peaceful environment and said the police played a vital role for provision of foolproof security on polling day along with rendering services during election activities and holding peaceful and transparent election.