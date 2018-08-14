Tue August 14, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

VCs of 3 varsities appointed

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday issued notification of appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) of three public sector universities of the province.

Punjab University’s Dean of Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has been appointed as VC of University of Okara. He earned his doctorate from Germany and won various prestigious international research awards including Fulbright Postdoctoral Fellowship (Stony Brook University, USA), Unesco award on poverty reduction, Robert McNamara Fellowship, and Alexander von Humboldt Postdoctoral Fellowship (Germany).

Dr Zakar was also DAAD Guest-Professor at the Department of Public Health Medicine, University of Bielefeld, Germany from 2010-2012. His research interests include violence and conflict in developing countries, sociology of health and illness, involuntary displacement and resettlement, gender and development, sociology of religion, health and human rights. He has published more than 60 research papers in international impact factor journals and has supervised 30 PhDs. In recognition of his excellent teaching and research contributions, government of Pakistan has conferred upon him “Presidential Pride of Performance” in 2015. Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail has been appointed as VC of Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan while Prof Dr Muhammad Nasir Afzal as VC of University of Sahiwal.

Funds for PEF: The Punjab government has ordered to issue funds to Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) for the payments of its partner schools. A spokesperson for PEF said the Chief Minister had issued special directions to Accountant General Punjab regarding transfer of funds to PEF. Monthly financial assistance to PEF partner schools will be resumed soon after the availability of funds without any delay, the spokesperson added.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three scholars in Islamic Studies. Abid Naeem has been awarded PhD degree after approval of his thesis “A Comparative Study of The Methodologies Employed by Alama Ibn-e-Hazm and Allama Shahrastani in the Fields of the Study off Religions and Muslim Sects”, Muhammad Abdul-Slam Sabir after approval of his thesis “Modern Trends of Human Rights (in the light of Prophet (PBUH) & Caliphates’ era)” and Noreen Butt after approval of her thesis “Exegesis of Qur’an by Qur’an – Method & Approaches (Specific Study of Adwa-ul-Bian by Shinqiti)”.

