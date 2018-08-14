Neymar on the mark as PSG up and running under Tuchel

PARIS: Neymar scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain since February as the French champions kicked off the new Ligue 1 season with a 3-0 defeat of Caen on Sunday.

The Brazilian star, who scored 19 times in 20 league games before fracturing his foot last season, struck just 10 minutes into his first start for the club in almost six months.

Adrien Rabiot netted a second for PSG before half-time and Timothy Weah, the son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and Liberia president George Weah, rounded out the victory with his first league goal.

Gianluigi Buffon also produced a couple of sharp saves on his home bow in goal for PSG as coach Thomas Tuchel made a winning start at the Parc des Princes.

“We played a good match with lots of intensity, especially in the first half. In the second half we managed things a bit more because we’re not yet at 100 percent,” PSG captain Thiago Silva told Canal+.

“Some players arrived late (for pre-season) and are not ready, like myself for example. At the end of the match I had lots of cramps, but well done to all the team for the match we played today. We’re going to make more progress.”