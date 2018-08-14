Tue August 14, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
August 14, 2018

Share

Hales’ involvement in nightclub brawl comes under scrutiny

BRISTOL, England: The jury in the Ben Stokes trial has been asked to consider the possibility that Alex Hales inflicted the most serious of the injuries outlined in the incident.

The court has heard previously that Ryan Ali, who is standing trial for affray alongside Stokes, sustained a broken eye-socket in the fight in the early hours of September 25.

But while Stokes accepts he threw punches at Ali and Ryan Hale, his barrister, Gordon Cole QC, used his summing-up to suggest that Stokes’ fellow England player, Hales, may have inflicted the damage with a kick. As a consequence, he asked the jury to reflect on whether it was “reasonable” to attribute all the injuries to Stokes’ fists.

“You’ll see Mr Hales both stamp and, on one occasion, he appears to kick,” Cole said. “You know of injuries that were sustained.

“Sustained, perhaps, by Alex Hales’s intervention? Blows, kicks or stamps to the head area. Does it follow, as a reasonable inference, that all of those injuries are properly attributed to Mr Stokes? We say, no, the evidence is ambiguous.

“You’ve seen the kick that seems to be administered by Mr Hales that appears to have knocked the head of Mr Ali around. You’ve been shown the stills. He was clearly, you may think, kicked to the head.

“If that is right, is it fair to attribute any injury to Mr Stokes?”Cole also sought to dismiss the suggestion that Stokes was “drunk” and “enraged” in the moments leading up to the incident as “complete nonsense”.

