Barcelona fight back to win Spanish Supercup

TANGIERS, Morocco: Barcelona battled back to defeat Sevilla 2-1 and win the Spanish Supercup on Sunday with French World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele hitting a sensational winner to help give Lionel Messi a winning start as captain.

It was Barcelona’s 13th Supercup and sixth in the last nine seasons.However, Sevilla squandered a golden chance to send the match into extra-time when Wissam Ben Yedder missed a last-minute penalty.

Pablo Sarabia gave Sevilla the lead after just nine minutes on a counter-attack.Gerard Pique levelled three minutes before the interval for Barcelona after he was fastest to respond to a loose ball following a Messi free-kick.

That set the stage for French star Dembele to take the headlines with a 78th-minute screamer from 25 yards and again Messi played a crucial role with the key pass.There was still time for late drama when Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen brought down Aleix Vidal in the area as the Sevilla youngster closed in on an equaliser.But Ben Yedder hit a weak penalty which was easily saved by Ter Stegen.