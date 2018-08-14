Barcelona fight back to win Spanish Supercup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TANGIERS, Morocco: Barcelona battled back to defeat Sevilla 2-1 and win the Spanish Supercup on Sunday with French World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele hitting a sensational winner to help give Lionel Messi a winning start as captain.
It was Barcelona’s 13th Supercup and sixth in the last nine seasons.However, Sevilla squandered a golden chance to send the match into extra-time when Wissam Ben Yedder missed a last-minute penalty.
Pablo Sarabia gave Sevilla the lead after just nine minutes on a counter-attack.Gerard Pique levelled three minutes before the interval for Barcelona after he was fastest to respond to a loose ball following a Messi free-kick.
That set the stage for French star Dembele to take the headlines with a 78th-minute screamer from 25 yards and again Messi played a crucial role with the key pass.There was still time for late drama when Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen brought down Aleix Vidal in the area as the Sevilla youngster closed in on an equaliser.But Ben Yedder hit a weak penalty which was easily saved by Ter Stegen.
TANGIERS, Morocco: Barcelona battled back to defeat Sevilla 2-1 and win the Spanish Supercup on Sunday with French World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele hitting a sensational winner to help give Lionel Messi a winning start as captain.
It was Barcelona’s 13th Supercup and sixth in the last nine seasons.However, Sevilla squandered a golden chance to send the match into extra-time when Wissam Ben Yedder missed a last-minute penalty.
Pablo Sarabia gave Sevilla the lead after just nine minutes on a counter-attack.Gerard Pique levelled three minutes before the interval for Barcelona after he was fastest to respond to a loose ball following a Messi free-kick.
That set the stage for French star Dembele to take the headlines with a 78th-minute screamer from 25 yards and again Messi played a crucial role with the key pass.There was still time for late drama when Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen brought down Aleix Vidal in the area as the Sevilla youngster closed in on an equaliser.But Ben Yedder hit a weak penalty which was easily saved by Ter Stegen.
Comments