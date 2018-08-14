Tue August 14, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 14, 2018

Peng accused of ‘stalking’ doubles partner in corruption row

PARIS: Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck on Sunday accused Peng Shuai of “stalking” her in the controversy which saw the Chinese tennis star banned and fined in a Wimbledon corruption row.

Van Uytvanck had been due to play women’s doubles with Peng at Wimbledon in 2017 but the Chinese was accused of then trying to dump the Belgian for another partner after the sign-in deadline.

Peng was banned for six months and fined $10,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) who said the 32-year-old “used coercion and offered the possibility of financial reward” to convince Van Uytvanck to pull out.

“My former coach Alain de Vos and me were stalked day and night by Peng Shuai who wanted me to withdraw from doubles,” Van Uytvanck wrote in a statement posted on her Twitter account on Sunday.“She wanted to play with (Sania) Mirza after the deadline had already passed. My former coach went to the Integrity and they investigated this case with the utmost discretion.”

