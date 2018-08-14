Tue August 14, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
August 14, 2018

Anderson, Woakes make big gains in Test rankings

DUBAI: James Anderson’s nine wickets in the Lord’s Test has earned him 19 points, helping him break the 900-point barrier – he is the first England bowler to do so since Ian Botham in 1980.

Anderson tore through the Indian batsmen in the second Test, returning an excellent 5/20 in 13.2 overs in the first innings to restrict India to 107. In the second innings, he picked up four more wickets to end with an excellent match haul of 9/43. His performance helped England beat India by an innings and 159 runs.

Anderson currently sits atop the MRF Tyres ICC Rankings for Test bowlers with 903 rating points, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada close on his heels at No 2 with 882 points.The big story to emerge from the Lord’s Test, however, was Chris Woakes’ massive leap across the rankings in all departments.

His maiden century – a 177-ball 132* – helped England recover from 131/5 and post a lead of 289. It earned him the Player of the Match award. Woakes also picked up the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli in the first innings, and his returns of 2/19 and 2/24 helped him jump five spots in the rankings for all-rounders – he is now in the top 10, ranked No 7.

Woakes also made a giant leap of 34 places in the rankings for batsmen, and now sits at No 50, with a career-high 496 points. Among the bowlers, he rose three places to No 32.

