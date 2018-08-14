All set for UMA Independence Day Golf at KGC today

KARACHI: A record number of 36 teams will be featuring in the UMA Independence Day Golf Tournament 2018 to be played at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club on Tuesday (today).

Golfers from the city have shown great interest in the tournament which has been planned to celebrate Independence Day by KGC and United Marine Agencies (UMA), the sponsors of the event.

According to details, a total of 36 teams comprising four players each will take part in the 18-hole tournament. The action will be preceded by a flag-hoisting ceremony in the morning, which will be attended by all players and officials.

Commenting on the UMA Independence Day Golf Tournament 2018, Mr Sohail Shams, CEO UMA, said that the date 14th August has great significance for all Pakistanis.

“It’s the day when our beloved country was born and we should always celebrate in a befitting manner,” said Mr. Shams. “We at UMA are always endeavouring to do our best to promote a positive image of Pakistan,” he added.

Prominent among the players taking part in the tournament will be former national champion Murtaza Qasim and Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA).