Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

AFP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Romania to probe alleged police violence at protest

BUCHAREST: Romania has opened an enquiry into alleged police violence at a mass anti-corruption protest against the leftwing government last week where hundreds were injured, military prosecutors said on Monday.

Around 80,000 people -- many of them Romanians living abroad -- demonstrated late Friday in Bucharest, accusing the government of corruption and urging it to resign. Police used water cannon, tear gas, pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowd. More than 450 people, including 30 police, were hurt and around 30 arrested, leading to widespread criticism.

Smaller protests followed Saturday and Sunday without any violence, and another one was expected late on Monday.

"Until now we have received about 30 complaints, and my colleagues are interviewing those who were injured," prosecutor Ionel Corbu said, adding "all those suspected to have acted against the law" will be questioned.

Prosecutors will also analyse video recordings of the security forces, the media and demonstrators. The Israeli Embassy on Monday said that four of its citizens were pulled out of a taxi by security forces and beaten although they did not take part in the protest and showed their passports.

"The incident is inacceptable and extremely serious. The Israeli tourists who had suffered due to the brutal intervention will file a penal complain against the aggressors," the embassy said in a statement.

Police have said they responded in a "gradual and proportionate" manner to violence allegedly perpetrated by dozens of football hooligans who tried to break the police cordon and threw rocks and water bottles at security forces.

Romania’s centre-right President Klaus Iohannis, a government critic, has condemned "the brutal intervention of the police". He said it was disproportionate to the attitude of most demonstrators and accused the government of "bringing the country into chaos and disorder".

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country currently holds the EU rotating presidency, has also criticised the clashes, which saw a cameraman for Austria’s public broadcaster injured.

Romania has seen frequent protests in the last year and a half though violence is rare. In the last 15 years, around four million people have left the country -- one of the European Union’s poorest and most corruption-plagued member states with an average monthly wage of just 520 euros.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'