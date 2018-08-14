20,000-30,000 IS fighters left in Iraq, Syria: UN

NEW YORK: Between 20,000 and 30,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Iraq and Syria despite the Jihadist group’s defeat and a halt in the flow of foreigners joining its ranks, according to a UN report released on Monday.

The report by UN sanctions monitors estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 IS Jihadists were based in Libya while some of the key operatives in the extremist group were being relocated to Afghanistan.

Member-states told the monitors that the total IS membership in Iraq and Syria was "between 20,000 and 30,000 individuals, roughly equally distributed between the two countries."

"Among these is still a significant component of the many thousands of active foreign terrorist fighters," said the report. The sanctions monitoring team submits independent reports every six months to the Security Council on the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, which are on the UN terrorist blacklist. IS once controlled large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, but last year it was driven out of Mosul and Raqa -- the twin seats of power of the Sunni extremist group.