Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

'Felt like Nelson Mandela': Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan's first Sheedi woman MPA

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

ISI, MI men in JIT only for 'Tarka': CJP

World

AFP
August 14, 2018

Hero dog saves Indian family in flood-hit Kerala

NEW DELHI: A family in the flood-ravaged Indian state of Kerala narrowly escaped death after their pet dog woke them up moments before a landslide destroyed their home, local media reported on Monday.

Mohanan P. and his family were sleeping at home in the mountainous Idukki district when their pet dog started barking raucously at around 3:00 am, waking the household. "That’s when we realised something was wrong. I went out to see and we had to just rush out of the house," Mohanan told Indian news network NDTV.

No sooner had the family rushed out when the landslide ploughed down a nearby hill and demolished their home. The family, dog in tow, have since moved to a government-run relief camp nearby.

Flash floods triggered by the annual monsoon rains have pounded the southern tourist hotspot in the past few days, killing 39 people and leaving 100,000 more homeless so far.

