BD photographer behind bars

DHAKA: Award-winning Bangladesh photographer Shahidul Alam was in jail on Monday, 10 days after being arrested following an interview with Al-Jazeera about massive student demonstrations, police said.

Alam, 63, who accused police of assaulting him in custody and was earlier sent to a hospital for a check-up following an order from the high court, was taken to a magistrate’s court late on Sunday.

"The court then sent him to jail," police official Moshiur Rahman told AFP. Another police officer told the local Daily Star newspaper that Alam would be kept in prison until the completion of the probe into his charges.