Problems on campus

The Mianwali campus of Sargodha University, which was launched in 2012, offered 26 study programmes. It was a sigh of relief for parents because, owing to financial constraints, many were unable to send their children to Sargodha or Lahore for further studies. The campus was beneficial for especially women who, in the past, had to drop out of the college because they couldn’t leave their hometown to get education. Now, suddenly, it has been announced that owing to shortage of funds the campus can only offer five study programmes. This decision is likely to jeopardise the future of thousands of students who aspire to get higher education.

Moreover, this campus was totally ignored by the relevant authorities; during the six years of its operation, no permanent faculty members were hired for this campus. It is pertinent to mention that the PM-in-waiting, Imran Khan, has also won from the Mianwali constituency with an overwhelming majority. Residents of Mianwali would appreciate if Imran Khan intervened and resolved this issue on a priority basis. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will make the Mianwali campus a fully-functional institute by recruiting permanent faculty members and providing necessary funds to the campus’ various departments.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali