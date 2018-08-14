Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
'Felt like Nelson Mandela': Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan's first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for 'Tarka': CJP

August 14, 2018

Problems on campus

The Mianwali campus of Sargodha University, which was launched in 2012, offered 26 study programmes. It was a sigh of relief for parents because, owing to financial constraints, many were unable to send their children to Sargodha or Lahore for further studies. The campus was beneficial for especially women who, in the past, had to drop out of the college because they couldn’t leave their hometown to get education. Now, suddenly, it has been announced that owing to shortage of funds the campus can only offer five study programmes. This decision is likely to jeopardise the future of thousands of students who aspire to get higher education.

Moreover, this campus was totally ignored by the relevant authorities; during the six years of its operation, no permanent faculty members were hired for this campus. It is pertinent to mention that the PM-in-waiting, Imran Khan, has also won from the Mianwali constituency with an overwhelming majority. Residents of Mianwali would appreciate if Imran Khan intervened and resolved this issue on a priority basis. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will make the Mianwali campus a fully-functional institute by recruiting permanent faculty members and providing necessary funds to the campus’ various departments.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

'Emerging Pakistan' brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'