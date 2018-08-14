Irrational hopes

This refers to the article ‘Pakistan: a new beginning’ (Aug 8) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer’s passionate concern for promoting the cause of education in the country is, undoubtedly, praiseworthy. His suggestion regarding the setting up of a commission for lower level education deserves serious consideration. But there were a few things which weren’t taken into consideration. First, the former PM, Nawaz Sharif, had not been convicted for any corruption of public funds. The writer should correct his facts. Second, his pro-military courts stance for dealing with cases involving plundering of public funds is far-fetched. What we need to do is to strengthen our accountability and judicial systems for tackling such cases. Otherwise we will be creating a parallel accountability system. Third, I cannot but rebut the idea in the article that politicians should not be appointed as ministers. The cabinet ought to be made of chosen public representatives accountable to the people.

Technocrats can offer technical input into public policy since they lack direct connectivity with people’s problems. Let’s not take this idea too far since it is implausible. Last, while I do appreciate the writer’s praise for Imran Khan’s personality, let us not turn a leader into a deity. There are no angels in our institutions. Our praise should be guarded with caution since all humans including political leaders are fallible. And we should wait and watch their performance in public office before offering any untimely praise.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore