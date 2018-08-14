The struggle for independence

Today (Aug 14), Pakistanis will be taking part in the ceremonial one-day show to celebrate the country’s 71th year of independence. However, this day shouldn’t be limited to extravagant celebrations. The nation should not forget to talk about the people who are helplessly suffering the atrocities of the neighbouring country. Kashmiris have been at the receiving end of brutality and torture for many decades and it is the responsibility of Pakistanis to speak up against Indian atrocities.

It is time we realised the real worth of this day – which should remind us of the struggle our forefathers did to get independence from the British Raj. We should not waste the day in some vain activities such as wandering on streets, playing songs, and making baseless promises for the prosperity of the country.

Fahad Khan

Naudero