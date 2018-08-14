One family under the sun

Seven decades ago, in pre-Partition India, humanity was under the grip of the strict British Raj. At that time, some prominent politicians set off to fight for independence. Millions of people who had lost hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel participated in the struggle for a separate homeland. Just three days before independence, on August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave an unforgettable speech in which he laid down his vision in front of people. The Quaid wanted to see a nation which was free from of any sort of discrimination. However, it is unfortunate to note that we have abandoned Jinnah’s vision. There is no unity among people and the nation stands sharply divided over almost everything. Pakistan can be on the road to progress and well-being if its nation remains united. The nation should not abandon the principle of unity, if it wants to see the country becoming one of the developed countries.

Hamza Raheel

Dera Ismail Khan