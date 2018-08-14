Pakistan’s largest handmade flag

BUREWALA: Pakistan’s largest handmade flag was hoisted here at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium on Monday. Municipal Committee Burewala informed that the flag size is 150x250 feet, making it 37,500 square feet. At least 4500 meters cloth was used in its preparation and it takes six months’ time to prepare it.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali, DPO Ahmed Nasir Aziz Wirk, Burewala Assistant Commissioner, students and a large number of civil society representatives were present on the occasion.